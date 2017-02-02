Beyonce pregnant with twins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beyonce just broke the news that she is pregnant and even shared a baby bump photo on Instagram.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins.



"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters," Beyonce captioned the photo.



The couple already has a daughter named Blue Ivy Carter, 5.