BI Group announces USD 120,000 ArchitectAwards competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM BI Group announces the first ever international competition for gifted and creative architects, BI Group ArchitectAwards. The competition is searching for outstanding architects.

It is open to all. The only requirement is a creative vision of contemporary architecture.



The competition invites conceptual design proposals for public city-owned facilities such as schools, hospitals, theatres, museums, concert halls, stadiums, libraries and etc.



The key factor for successful participation in the contest is that the municipal facilities should boast some novelty, comply with the up-to-date requirements, blend in with the nature, should be functional, secure and convenient.



The general prize fund is worth an impressive of USD120,000. The grand prix winner will have a chance to study at one of the world's best architectural schools. Besides, BI Group Holding will sign a long-term agreement with the best performing architects taking part in the BI Group ArchitectAwards.



The jury consisting of eminent architects and truly competent figures is tasked with selecting the best and making cold evaluation of the works submitted.



250 applications from Kazakhstan, the UAE, the U.S., India, the UK, Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, and Italy have already been submitted. Deadline is May 7, 2018. Applications should be submitted to the following website: bi-architectawards.com