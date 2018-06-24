BI Group Architect Awards winner to get USD 15,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final of the first international contest of architects BI Group Architect Awards is taking place today in Astana.

The jury is to select today the best projects out of 20 works submitted by young architects from Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania and Kazakhstan. 300 projects were submitted at large.



As earlier reported, the contest is open to all. The only requirement is a creative vision of contemporary architecture. The competition invites conceptual design proposals for public city-owned facilities such as schools, hospitals, theatres, museums, concert halls, stadiums, libraries and etc. The key factor for successful participation in the contest is that the municipal facilities should boast some novelty, comply with the up-to-date requirements, blend in with the nature, should be functional, secure and convenient.



The grand prix winner will get USD 15,000 and have a chance to study at one of the world's best architectural schools. Besides, BI Group Holding will sign a long-term agreement with the best performing architects taking part in the BI Group ArchitectAwards. The jury consisting of eminent architects and truly competent figures is tasked with selecting the best and making cold evaluation of the works submitted.