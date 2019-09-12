Bibisara Assaubayeva receives Golden Mongoose sports prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan was awarded a title of the international female masterful chess-player, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

However, recently a15-year-old Bibisara has become a chevalier of «Golden Mangoose» Sports Prize. According to the statement, the international jury awarded the Kazakhstan’s chess player the prize as she was considered as one of the best and most perspective sportspersons in the world.

It is notable that Bibisara has become the youngest holder of the sports prize.

The so called «sports Oscar» is a unique award in the whole post-Soviet space. The prize is awarded to outstanding athletes, sports veterans, businessmen and politicians who have made significant contribution to the development of sports and upbringing of healthy generation. The International Prize was founded in 2009.

Among 220 owners of the «Golden Mongoose» Prize there are such famous people as Khabib Nurmagomedov - the undefeated Russian MMA fighter as well as the legendary Kazakhstani wrestlers - Daulet Turlykhanov and Nurzhan Katayev.