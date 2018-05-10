Bicycle racing school opens its doors in W Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A bicycle racing school has opened its doors in Atyrau, our correspondent reports.

The project is being realized under the Rukhani Janghyru program. 80 children aged 10-16 will have an opportunity to study at the first-ever bicycle racing school in Atyrau, built with support of sponsors, for free.



Six kindergartens for 1,200 kids, eight sports complexes and playgrounds for 2,500 seats were built with backing from sponsors in Atyrau region under the Rukhani Janghyru program so far.