Biden to pursue policy based on dialogue: Experts

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The new US administration will take security-oriented measures to ensure unity domestically and will maintain a dialogue-based relationship in foreign policy, according to experts, Anadolu Agency reports.

On the first day of Joe Biden's presidency, he took steps and signed 17 executive orders to reverse former President Donald Trump's policies, including the Paris Climate Agreement, re-joining the World Health Organization, wearing masks in federal buildings, halting funds to a wall along the Mexican border and lifting travel restrictions imposed on some Muslim countries.

Professor Ilter Turan from Istanbul Bilgi University told Anadolu Agency that Biden will develop policies to end polarization that has become sharper in the US.

Turan emphasized that Biden stressed democracy within and outside the border. «He took an approach that criticized countries that disrupted democratic practices,» he said.

In foreign policy messages, discourses of restoring the damage Trump did by reviving damaged international relations came to the fore

Turan said he did not expect much change regarding Russia and China policies of the US, in Biden's inaugural message.

He said the relationship between China and the US is competitive, but Biden would turn it into a more conventional competition.

Turan noted that Biden's foreign policy style would be very different and the US president would conduct the fight with China and Russia jointly with allies. He added that Biden would try to reassess nuclear weapons control agreements.

«Biden will wage a systematic but non-belligerent struggle to protect US values,» said Turan.

Professor Murat Aydin from Kadir Has University said it was remarkable that Biden emphasized that problems in the world would be solved through dialogue rather than military power.

Aydin said ties between the US and the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria would continue to be a problem in US-Turkey relations.

«I do not think the US would take a step back from its relations with the YPG/PKK. He will also try to bring Turkey to the NATO framework regarding the S-400 missile system,» he said.

Hasan Unal, a professor from Maltepe University said it is unlikely that a internally polarized US will try to tidy up a world that has evolved into multipolarity.

He cited disturbances caused by racism, xenophobia and the economic system in the US is seen in developed regions of the world, especially in Europe.

«Therefore, unexpected events may burst out of nowhere in the US and the West, which lost their perception of superiority in the world order,» said Unal.

He emphasized that a difficult four-year term was ahead for the world and especially for Turkey, and noted rhetoric about Turkey by Antony Blinken, who is Biden’s nominee for the top diplomatic post did not seem at all acceptable.