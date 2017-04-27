Big blast rocks Damascus' int'l airport

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM A big explosion rattled the surrounding area of the international airport of the capital Damascus early Thursday morning, eyewitnesses told Xinhua.

Following the blast, whose cause is still unclear, fire broke out near the airport, and lit up the sky over that area at dawn.

Several blasts were heard near the airport and that people near the southern part of Damascus, where the airport is located, woke up to the rattling sounds of explosions.

Read more