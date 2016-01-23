Big changes are coming - head of Civil Alliance in East Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The Civil Alliance of East Kazakhstan region fully supports holding of the snap elections to Majilis and maslikhats of all levels in Kazakhstan. This initiative will allow Kazakhstan to effectively overcome the consequences of the global economic crisis.

According to chairman of the Civil Alliance of East Kazakhstan region Oleg Chernyshov, the big changes are coming and it is very important to be ready for them. "The initiative of the Kazakhstani parliamentarians to hold snap elections will allow to focus on anti-crisis measures and the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps"," he told Kazinform correspondent.

"On behalf of all members of the Civil Alliance we express our support to the initiative and call on all residents of East Kazakhstan region to support it as well," Mr. Chernyshov said.