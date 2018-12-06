Big data, AI specialists to be trained in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new IT university set to be launched in Kazakhstan next year will offer academic programs in big data and Artificial Intelligence, Kazinform reports.

The new university is expected to open its doors in Astana on 1 September 2019.



A source at the Ministry of Education and Science confirmed the new IT university will be opened next year at the EXPO city.



"We need more big data specialists as well as AI experts. Currently, Kazakhstani universities do not offer academic programs in those fields. We are planning to develop and introduce the new academic programs in Kazakhstan in the nearest future," Nazgul Bazhayeva, Director of Digitalization Department of the Ministry, revealed at the roundtable, themed Digital transformation of Kazakhstan: Early stages, in Astana.