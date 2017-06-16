Big Finnish delegation led by President Niinistö to come to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Finland has high hopes for the upcoming visit of its President Sauli Niinistö to Kazakhstan.

"The National Pavilion of Finland will open its doors at Astana EXPO-2017 on June 20," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Finland Murat Nurtleuov said at the briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan on Friday (June 16). "President Sauli Niinistö will participate in the flag raising ceremony and other cultural events. Bilateral high-level meetings are planned. There will be great opportunities to discuss ways of continuing political dialogue and developing cooperation in the sphere of economy and technologies. The Finnish side pins high hopes on the upcoming negotiations. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen and representatives of 70 businesses are expected to come to Astana."



Ambassador Nurtleuov added that over the past 25 years relations between Kazakhstan and Finland have been developing gradually. Astana EXPO-2017 will open opportunities for cooperation at a brand new level. Astana and Helsinki have specific projects and questions to discuss.



It was noted that direct Astana-Helsinki flight will be launched on June 18. Besides, Finland is interested in implementing 10 large projects in Kazakhstan.