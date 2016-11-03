Big fire rages at warehouse in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Uncompacted waste paper has caught fight at a warehouse in Ust Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region.

Local firefighters needed more than two hours to contain the blaze, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, the fire engulfed over 15 tons of uncompacted waste paper and the roof of the warehouse. It covered an area of 1,200 square meters.

Despite its huge area, 63 firefighters completely put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of fire.