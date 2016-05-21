Big land users in Kazakhstan should file financial statements - Shibutov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political expert Marat Shibutov suggested obligating big Kazakhstani land users to file financial statements publicly.

Mr. Shibutov said at the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission on May 21 that big land owners with at least 10,000 ha should file financial statements like financial organizations, joint stock companies and subsurface users.

But, according to him, they should do it publicly.

"We should launch a public campaign. Foreign land users with over 1,000 ha should file financial statements as well. Thus, we can make this process transparent," Mr. Shibutov added.