Biggest courier service company supported EXPO-2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - DHL Trade fairs & Events Company and Astana EXPO-2017 National Company signed a memorandum on cooperation today.

According to Vice President of the Company Vincenzo Scrudato, DHL TFE will become a partner of the international exhibition. "75 countries have already confirmed their participation in the EXPO-2017. This is a good result. We, in turn, are ready to support the exhibition," he noted.

During the meeting head of Astana EXPO-2017 Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about the project, progress in construction of the exhibition pavilion and the purposes of the event. He also told that 75 world countries and 14 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

"It is very important for us that such a big company as DHL TFE is ready to be a part of such a large-scale event as the EXPO in Astana. DHL Company is a geographically large company that will allow us to embrace even more territories with the spirit of the EXPO," A. Yessimov noted.

