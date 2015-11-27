Biggest ice town in Astana to cover 2,000 sq. m. (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ice towns and ice rinks are an unchangeable attribute of Astana residents' winter leisure. Unusual sculptures, ice figures and compositions will delight the guests and residents of the city throughout this winter.

Four ice towns are planned to be composed in Astana in general. The biggest one will be built in front of Khan Shatyr shopping mall, Kazinform refers to astana.kz . The main New Year’s Tree of the country (25 m high) has been installed in the centre of the ice town.

According to Director of KazDecor Company Madi Kanapin, 200 sculptors have been engaged in construction of the ice town.

The area of the ice town is about 2,000 square meters. More than 5,000 cubes of ice and 7,000 cubes of artificial snow will be used during construction. An ice skating rink, ice slides, snow sculptures, cartoon characters, snowy panels etc. will be available for visitors in the ice town.

Three other winter towns will be built in front of the Mayor’s House, on the Essil river and near Otan-Ana monument.