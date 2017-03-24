Biggest number of tourists at EXPO 2017 to be from China - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui predicts that the biggest number of tourists at EXPO 2017 will be from China.

"I don't know the exact number of Chinese tourists who will come to EXPO in Astana. But Chinese tourists are willing to visit Kazakhstan and look forward to the visit to the neighboring and friendly country. Our delegation at the exhibition will be quite numerous since a range of events are planned. It will comprise members of the Government, local authorities, businessmen and many others," the Chinese diplomat said at a press conference on Friday.



According to him, many Chinese tourists who are planning to come to the EXPO event in Astana are already concerned about travel and accommodation details.



During the press conference, Ambassador Zhang Hanhui also talked about current socioeconomic situation in China, especially focusing on employment and new workplaces.