Biggest solar farm in CIS built in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev put on-stream the Burnoye solar power plant in Zhambyl region and the wind mill farm in Mangistau region at the nationwide teleconference held on Tuesday.

"The 100 MW solar farm in Zhambyl region is the joint Kazakh-British project. It is the largest solar power station in the CIS. The EBRD has also lent its great support. This May the EBRD was awarded The Best Solar Deal Award for this unique solar farm. It means the EBRD having supported Kazakhstan has made the right choice that is highly evaluated by the competent world experts," Samruk Kazyna United Green director general Nurlan Kapenov said addressing the Kazak Leader.



According to director general of Redkometalnaya Kompaniya (Rare-metal Company) JV Yuri Yepishev, construction of the large wind mill farm on the Mangyshlak peninsula started this summer. 24 modern turbines of Dutch Vestas are set to generate 12 mln kWh of energy a month. It is the environmentally friendly wind energy. The facility will reach its full capacity next summer.