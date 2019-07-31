Bike rider covered in blood after being hit by truck in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A bike rider was rushed to a hospital after a collision with a huge truck in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

It was confirmedthat the incident occurred at the intersection of Zharokov and Zhandosov streets.

According towitnesses, the bike rider tried to get up after being hit by the truck. Hisface was covered in blood.

Paramedics rushedhim to the hospital where it was confirmed that the man suffered multipleinjuries.