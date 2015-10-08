Bike rider injured in hit-and-run accident in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A 62-year-old bike rider has been injured in a road accident in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region this morning.

According to the police, the accident occurred in Zhumabayev street at around 6:00 a.m. The Toyota Carina driver hit the bike rider and fled the scene. he victim reportedly sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized. Local police quickly traced the Toyota driver who admitted the offence. The 24-year-old resident of Petropavlovsk city said he was completely shocked by the accident and left the injured man on the road.