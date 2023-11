ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A road accident claimed life of a motorcyclist in Shymkent city this week, Kazinform has learnt from TVK.

The traffic accident occurred in Zheltoksan Street on Thursday evening (September 22). The 30-year-old biker rammed into a Mazda mini van and died at the scene. The Mazda driver escaped unharmed.



The police are investigating.