Biker detained after clocking 147 mph in Beijing speed stunt

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A motorcyclist who clocked speeds of almost 237 km/h (147 mph) on Beijing's second ring road has been arrested for dangerous driving, after he posted a video of himself driving at three times the speed limit on social media.

The video, which has gone viral in China, shows the biker driving around the 21-mile ring road in less than 14 minutes.

Dangerous driving On Saturday, they arrested the man, surnamed Pang, on suspicion of dangerous driving, according to an official statement posted by the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau on China's micro-blogging site Weibo on Sunday.

The investigators traveled thousands of miles to Guangxi Province in southwest China to capture Pang, who then confessed, according to the statement.

Pang, a native of Guangxi, had taken his Yamaha YZF-R1 street motorcycle to Beijing in August, and recorded his motorcycle racing with a helmet-mounted camera on August 22, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Fast laps leave cops furious In scenes that wouldn't be out of place in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise, China's illegal road racers have made national and international headlines.

In early April, several young people wrecked a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, worth millions of yuan, while racing at 100 mph on a Beijing street. They are now serving their jail terms.

"Please cherish the lives yours and others and comply with traffic regulations," warned the Beijing traffic police on its Weibo account.

Source: CNN