Biker knocks down girl in crosswalk, dies in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A biker knocked down a girl in a crosswalk in Astana on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fatal accident happened in Turan Street at 6:00 p.m. Astana time on Sunday (July 30). The Honda bike veered off, hit the girl and then crashed into a Mercedes and a Hyundai vehicles.



Paramedics rushed the 27-year-old biker to a hospital where he died of sustained injuries. The 22-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as well.



An investigation is underway.