Bikers of Central Asia organize joint international motocross as part of the Second World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Bikers of Central Asia are organizing joint international motocross titled "Road of Nomads" as part of the Second World Nomad Games, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

The journey starts on August 31, 2016, from the Varzob Mountains of Tajikistan, not far from the capital of Dushanbe. From there, the route includes the main cities and sights of three Central Asian republics - Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Representative of the Society of Motorcyclists of Kyrgyzstan Askat Seitbekov said that the organizers of the First International "Road of Nomads" Motocross are the Society of Motorcyclists of Kyrgyzstan, the Motorclub "IRBIS MCC" of Tajikistan, the public association "Live2Ride" of Kazakhstan, and bikers from Uzbekistan.

The event was organized to popularize the World Nomad Games, to preserve the history and culture of nomadic peoples, and also to develop moto-culture and tourism in the countries participating in the trip. This event will also serve to bring together bikers from Central Asian countries and create a brotherly relationship between them.

Source: Kabar.kg