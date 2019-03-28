Bill comprising measures to support large families passed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Parliament of Kazakhstan has passed amendments to the legislation on special economic zones, investment, and support for low-income citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The two following bills are dedicated to special economic and industrial zones, the attraction of investment, the development and promotion of exports. Besides, the respective legal norms on social security are introduced into the accompanying bill. As you know, the Head of State recently, during the meeting of the Social Policy Implementation Council, instructed to allocate social assistance to particularly needy segments of the population and large families no later than April 1. These amendments aim at the accomplishment of this instruction. It is proposed to consider these bills together because they are interrelated," Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva told today's plenary session.

In particular, the second draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan is as follows: "On the Introduction of Amendments and Addenda to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Special Economic and Industrial Zones, Attraction of Investment, Development and Promotion of Exports, and Social Security." Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, presented the document to senators.

This bill covers measures of social support for low-income citizens and large families by leveling the criterion of providing targeted assistance to 70% of the subsistence minimum, establishing KZT 20,789 as the minimum welfare payment for each child in low-income families, and 30-percent increase in the monthly allowance for parents, who raise a disabled child, and monthly allowance to persons engaged in caring for a person with Group I disabilities from an early age.



According to the Senate Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship, the bill introduces a mechanism to partially subsidize down-payments for the 7-20-25 Program soft mortgage loans from local budgets for qualified teachers, doctors, police officers, and other specialists.