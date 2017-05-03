Bill on providing militaries with housing to be submitted to Govt by month end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of the month, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan will submit the bill on provision of military servicemen with housing to the Government, Kazinform cites Deputy Minister Talgat Mukhtarov.

“By the end of the month we will submit the bill to the Government and then to the Parliament. The document is notable for that we will provide housing to all the military servicemen during their service. We won’t need to know the precise number of militaries for this. This work will be carried out gradually. We will place monthly housing allowances to their special bank accounts. The amount of payments will depend on the region and number of family members,” explains Talgat Mukhtarov.

92 of military servicemen of the country have been provided with housing to date, he added.