Bill to enlarge power of Security Council is required, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev has said it is necessity to adopt a bill which would strengthen the powers of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"This is a planned work. We have carried out a constitutional reform according to which President will head the Security Council. This emphasizes the special status and trust of the population. Nowadays with the threats of extremism and terrorism being acute, for the country and people stability is very important. The point is to strengthen the mechanisms ensuring stability in our country", Marat Beketayev commented.

"It is thanks to the authority of the President that our country ensures stability in the whole region", the Minister said.

Recently the Majilis has received a bill on the matters of activity of the Security Council proposed by the Ministry of Justice.