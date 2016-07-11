Billy Joe Saunders: Eubank, stop lying to people, you never wanted to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Billy Joe Saunders commented on the decision of another British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. to refuse to fight Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Liar, stop lying to people. You've never planned to fight Golovkin, because, apparently, the USD 800 thousand fee is not enough for you!" Suanders said via social networks.

As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fights story was circulating in the mass media for a long time, but promoters failed to reach an agreement. Thus, the GGG team had to seek for an alternative option and sign a contract for a fight with Kell Brook, which is scheduled to take place in London on September 10.