    Billy Joe Saunders: Give me Golovkin

    20:53, 11 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO world champion British Billy Joe Saunders has begun to more loudly express his willingness to have a unification fight with WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Give me Golovkin," Saunders said.

    Saunders recently told his promoter that he wanted to have a unification fight with Golovkin this summer.

    "If Saunders wants to fight Golovkin he has to beat Maxim Bursak first. Golovkin is a serious opponent," Frank Warren, the promoter of Billy Joe Saunders, replied to that.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
