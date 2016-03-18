  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Billy Joe Saunders: I&#39;m confident that Golovkin fight will happen

    08:45, 18 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -WBO champion in the middleweight Billy Joe Saunders thinks that his fight against Golovkin will happen this year, Sports.kz informs.

    "There is no stadium available for April, the time when I fight Bursak, so the fight could be more beneficial for me and Golovkin. However, I am confident that our fight will happen this year anyway. Big time unification fights are going to happen this summer, he said in the interview to Boxing News.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!