Biography book about Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev presented in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 9, the capital city of South Korea hosted a presentation of the book "Nursultan Nazarbayev. Biography" by Makhmud Kassymbekov published in the Korean language.

The event was held at the University of Yonsei on the threshold of the state visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to South Korea. The University leadership plans to confer Honorary Doctor of Philosophy title to the Kazakh President.

The University of Yonsei is one of the oldest higher education institutions of Korea. It was established in 1885.

To date, the University ranks among the Top 3 leading institutions of the country and includes 17 colleges, 121 departments and 18 research institutes. More than 50,000 students are pursuing their studies at the University of Yonsei.

From the Kazakh side, the ceremony was attended by author of the book Makhmud Kassymbekov, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Dulat Bakishev, Senator Askar Beissenbayev, Deputy Chief of the President’s Office Bakhytzhan Temirbolat, Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galymkair Mutanov and Vice President of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan German Kim.

Those attending the presentation from the Korean side were President of the University of Yonsei Yong-Hak Kim, Director General of the Yonsei University Severance Hospital Lee Byung Seok, President of the Jeonju University Han Yang Sou, faculty and students of the University of Yonsei, experts and journalists.

The book was warmly welcomed by the Korean public. According to the ceremony participants, the book about President Nazarbayev published in the Korean language will worthily contribute to further strengthening of the spiritual and cultural ties between the two countries.

Earlier, biography books about the Kazakh Leader were published in Kazakh, Russian, English, Arabic, German, Hungarian and Serbian.

The edition became a result of the first official historical and biographical study of the life and activity of N.Nazarbayev. It traces his way from an ordinary rural man to the national leader.

The book gives special attention to the political biography of N.Nazarbayev.

Based on a great number of archival materials, the book serves as an important source of modern history of Kazakhstan. Along with numerous pictures, the book includes unique copies of personal documents which enable the readers to be absorbed by the atmosphere of the events described.

The author – Professor and Doctor of Political Science Makhmud Kassymbekov – is the Chief of the President’s Office. He has been working side by side with the President of Kazakhstan throughout many years.

Kassymbekov is the author of numerous manuscripts, teaching aids, multi-volume series publications, publicistic collections and articles devoted to the phenomenon of presidency in Kazakhstan and political life of N.Nazarbayev.