Biopic about President Nazarbayev premieres in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Official premiere of the biopic about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Tak slozhilis zvezdy (How the stars aligned) has been held in Almaty city today. President Nazarbayev attended the premiere of the film in Astana on Tuesday (April 26).

The new film is the sequel of the Leader's Way biopic about Nursultan Nazarbayev released a couple of years ago. It was directed by Russian Sergey Snezhkin famous for his dramas, such as Pokhoronite menya za plintusom (Bury me behind the baseboard) and Tsvety kalenduly (Marigold flowers).

Young Kazakhstani actor Berik Aitzhanov plays the lead character.

The budget of the two-series drama totaled 1.2 billion tenge. Sergey Snezhkin is expected to release a series version of the film.

The shooting took place in the Kazakh and Russian cities of Almaty, Astana, Karaganda, Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

The film follows British writer Jeremy Wilson who seeks to meet the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and pen his biography. However, the situation takes a strange, but exciting turn and Wilson finds himself traveling through time. He will ‘visit' every page of the independent history of Kazakhstan and witness historical milestones.

Tak slozhilis zvezdy will hit the theaters countrywide on April 28, 2016.

