Biopic about President Nazarbayev to be screened in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tak slozhilis zvezdy (How the stars aligned) film about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be screened at the House of Cinema in Moscow today, Kazinform has learnt from the Russian Cinematographers Union.

The new film is the sequel of The Leader's Way biopic about Nursultan Nazarbayev released a couple of years ago. It was directed by Russian Sergey Snezhkin famous for his dramas, such as Pokhoronite menya za plintusom (Bury me behind the baseboard) and Tsvety kalenduly (Marigold flowers).



The film follows British writer Jeremy Wilson who seeks to meet the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and pen his biography. However, the situation takes a strange, but exciting turn and Wilson finds himself traveling through time. He will ‘visit' every page of the independent history of Kazakhstan and witness historical milestones, including the collapse of the Soviet Union and the birth of new independent states, including the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Kazakhstani actors Berik Aitzhanov, Altynai Nogerbek, Aldabek Shalbayev, Azamat Satybaldy, Gani Kulzhanov, Russian actors Igor Ugolnikov, Sergey Garmash, British actor Hugh Fraser, and many others.



The drama had almost 10,000 people in its crew.

"For all of us and for me, in the first place, this is a huge responsibility. It has motivated us. We really hope that the work that has been done by so many people will trigger emotions, because this is a drama. It was an absolutely unique experience for me and my colleagues," Sergey Snezhkin said about making the movie at the premiere in Astana on April 26. President Nursultan Nazarbayev personally attended the premiere in the Kazakh capital that day.

The biopic has already been screened in the cities of Almaty and Karaganda on April 27 and May 6 respectively.

"I was so nervous because screening the film in Karaganda where our President began his path is a huge responsibility and honor at the same time. The sequel is unique because we all have witnessed that epoch," said Bekbolat Shekerov, representative of Kazakhfilm studio named after Shaken Aimanov, at the premiere in Karaganda.

