Biosafety Scientific Council to be established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a briefing in the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said that today the country is taking steps to strengthen the sanitary-epidemiological system, develop scientific research and pharmaceutical production, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

At the same time, the Government is considering the issues of increasing the potential of medical personnel and their support.

«The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, set the task to review all issues related to the health care system. In this regard, the Biosafety Scientific Council will be established under the Government,» said Y. Tugzhanov.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that it is necessary to gradually restore economic activity and create normal living conditions for the population.