Bird&#39;s-eye view of 1st May holiday celebration in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform offers its readers to enjoy a bird's-eye view video of celebration of the 1st May - People's Unity Day - in Almaty.

As reported earlier, Astana Square in Almaty hosted a concert dedicated to celebration of this bright holiday, the day of Kazakhstan people's unity, friendship, respect and tolerance. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the festive event.

Kazakhstan started to celebrate 1st of May since 1996. In 1995 Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree about the announcement of the 1st of May 1 the People's Unity Day. According to statistics, there are over 140 ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.



Photos from the festive event are available here.