Bird flu: daily poultry deaths on the wane - agriculture officials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 30, losses among flocks of poultry have been recorded in 99 settlements of 41 districts of 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Acting Chairman of the Committee for veterinary control and supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture Tursun Kabduldanov told an online briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Kabduldanov, as of today, a total of 329,651 poultry have been killed, collected and burnt due to avian influenza.

He went on to say that 23,854 chickens from households had also died of avian influenza and also noted that daily decrease in the number of poultry deaths had been observed.

The global epizootic avian influenza situation remains tense, according to Kabduldanov. September 2020 saw 459 hotspots of highly pathogenic avian influenza in 26 countries.

Temporary restrictions are in place to ban the export of poultry as well as poultry products in seven districts of North Kazakhstan regions as well as in 35 rural districts of 25 districts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions where highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed.

It is also said that 46 settlements of 24 districts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Kostanay regions have also introduced quarantine due to highly pathogenic avian influenza.