Bird flu situation is under control – Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The competitiveness of the agro-industrial complex very much relies on the state of the veterinary and phytosanitary situation, Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having underscored the State’s support to the agro-industrial complex, the PM spoke of the International Office for Epizootic Diseases’ data, noting the country is free of foot-and-mouth disease, African horse and swine fever, classical swine fever. However, according to him, the recent bird flu cases pointed to a number of shortcomings in the work of the authorized supervisory bodies, especially in rapid response measures.

The bird flu situation in the country has been stabilized and is under control, the PM said, noting the continuation of monitoring of the situation and adoption of necessary preventive measures.

Mr Mamin also mentioned the work done in the phytosanitary field. According to him the protective measures against harmful organisms and weeds helped avoid damage to crops.

He noted that the country’s food safety and export potential of animal and plant products depend on the good work of the veterinary and phytosanitary services, adding that it is the Agriculture Ministry’s task to work out measures to enhance those services.