Bird hits Air Astana plane in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana has reported about the incident occurred with an aircraft last night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident happened late in the evening of July 30. Taking off, Air Astana Airbus A321, operating flight KC-884 en route Almaty-Aktau, collided with a bird. The plane set out from Almaty at 22:25.

"For the flight safety, the crew decided to return the airliner to the airport of departure. At 23:40, the plane landed safely at the Almaty airport. The airline engineers inspected the aircraft and established that the aircraft was in good operating condition and there were no damages. Then, the plane flew to Aktau at 00:55. Air Astana thanks the passengers for understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience," the airline press service said.

It is noteworthy that bird strikes are a serious threat to aircraft safety. 7 bird aircraft strikes have been registered at Almaty airport since January 2017. In one case, a plane was damaged: dents in the fore body and on the right wing slat. In total, 59 collisions with birds, including 10 damage cases, were recorded at various airports in 2016.