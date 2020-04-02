  • kz
    Birgemiz Public Fund official website launched

    13:21, 02 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Birgemiz Public Fund launched its official website birgemiz2020.kz to provide updated information concerning funds collected and aid dispensed region-wise. The portal was developed by volunteers.

    It also features information concerning each regional fund with their contacts to help the needy.

    The public fund was established on March 20, 2020 at the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan to help the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


