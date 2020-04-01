Birgemiz Public Fund raised over KZT13 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Birgemiz Public Fund has raised over KZT13 billion, this was stated by the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev at an online briefing.

According to him, the foundation’s website has already started operation.

The Birgemiz Public Foundation was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It aims to support socially vulnerable segments of the population in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19.