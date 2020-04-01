  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Birgemiz Public Fund raised over KZT13 bln

    20:42, 01 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Birgemiz Public Fund has raised over KZT13 billion, this was stated by the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev at an online briefing.

    According to him, the foundation’s website has already started operation.

    The Birgemiz Public Foundation was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It aims to support socially vulnerable segments of the population in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!