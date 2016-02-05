  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Birlik Party nominates eight candidates to Majilis

    14:35, 05 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Birlik Party has nominated eight candidates for the Majilis deputies' seats. Chairman of the Party Serik Sultangali said it at the 2nd extraordinary congress of Birlik in Astana.

    “Our Party unites more than 53,000 followers and strives to make a contribution to the formation of a strong and prosperous Kazakhstan,” Sultangali said.

    Taking the floor, Sultangali declared that his Party will support the implementation of the President’s Five Institutional Reforms.

    The congress approved the list of candidates and the Party’s election platform.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News Parties and NGOs Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!