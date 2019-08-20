Birzhan Nurymbetov appointed as Minister of Labour and Social Protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State signed a decree on appointment of Birzhan Nurymbetov as Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Birzhan Nurymbetovwas born March 19, 1968 in Abai village, Lugovskoye municipality of Zhambylregion.

In differentyears, Birzhan Nurymbetov held the positions of the Vice Minister of Labour andSocial Protection, Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office. From June 2015to January 2017, he was Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development. InMarch 2017, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection.

In November 2017,he was elected the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.