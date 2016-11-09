Bishimbayev: National budget income expected at 4.3trln tenge in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev predicts that the national budget income without transfers in 2017 will make 4 338.2bln tenge. He said it today at a plenary sitting of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament while presenting the bill "On National Budget for 2017-2019", Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Our budget parameters forecast for 2017-2019 is based on a macro-economic forecast. The income of the national income, without transfers, is predicted at 4 338.2bln tenge in 2017, 4 562.3bln in 2018 and 4 877.2bln in 2019. In 2017, the National Fund plans to attract a target transfer to the amount of 441.6bln tenge for financing the Nurly Zhol governmental program. The remaining 278.4bln tenge have been reserved by the National Fund. Their use will be discussed during specification of the 2017 national budget with the consideration of the economic situation,” the Minister said.

According to him, 441.6bln tenge will be spent in 2017 on the following areas:

1) 387.4blln tenge for implementation of Nurly Zhol programme including:

· 150.5bln tenge on development of transport-logistics infrastructure – construction of roads, Astana Airport reconstruction, construction of a ferry complex in Kuryk Port;

· 7.7bln tenge for development of industrial infrastructure of SEZ National Industrial Petrochemical Technology Park;

· 53.0bln tenge for modernization of the heat- and water-supply, water-disposal systems;

· 57.4bln tenge for construction of engineering-communication infrastructure in housing construction areas including individual housing construction;

· 71.7bln tenge for construction of education facilities in order to liquidate dangerous buildings of schools and three-shift schooling by late 2018;

· 27.0bln tenge for co-financing of the projects implemented together with the micro-finance organizations;

· 10.0bln tenge for building industrial infrastructure for the projects of Business Road Map 2020 programme;

2) 54.3bln tenge will be spent on financing other priority sectors, 21.0bln tenge of which will be spent on subsidizing interest rates on borrowed funds of the JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company and JSC Baiterek Development for financing housing construction. 25.0bln tenge will be used for construction of rental housing without a purchase option.

As Bishimbayev said, budget deficit in 2017 will be decreased to 578.1bln tenge or by 1.2% against GDP, in 2016 – by 2.0% against GDP. In 2018-2019, further reduction of deficit by 1.0% against GDP is planned. “This will enable us to maintain national debt maximum at 22% against GDP in 2017-2019,” he added.