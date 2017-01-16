Bishkek-Astana flight canceled after Bishkek plane crash

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Bishkek-Astana flight has been canceled and more flights have been delayed at the Manas airport after the Turkish Airlines cargo plane crash in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the airport's press service, passengers of the Bishkek-Moscow, Bishkek-Istanbul and Bishkek-Urumqi flights will have to wait at least until 8:00 p.m. local time to board their flights.



Earlier it was reported that the Turkish Airlines' Boeing-744 cargo plane en route Hong Kong-Istanbul crashed while landing at the Manas airport at 7:31 a.m. according to the recent reports, at least 32 people, including four pilots, died in the air crash.