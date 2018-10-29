Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Kazakh forum of young leaders

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Young leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have proposed joint initiatives at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh youth forum held today in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum, organized by the Diplomatic Club of Astana and the Kyrgyz Republic Government Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sport, for the first time gathered about 100 representatives of the two countries' youth organizations.



According to President of the Diplomatic Club of Astana Kaiyrbolat Sakhmetov, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the goals of developing the cooperation between representatives of youth civic and student organizations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, creating conditions for the implementation of bilateral projects and programs, building educational space for the development of intercultural dialogue and interaction between the friendly countries' youth.

Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Government Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sport Mirlan Parkhanov, in turn, emphasized that the forum opens a new page in the Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral relations between youth because an event of that format is held for the first time in recent years in spite of the fact that the two countries are strategic partners in many fields, including within the framework of international organizations.

In particular, the meeting participants proposed and approved the launch of new projects: the Central Asia Digital Club and the Central Asia Diplomatic School. They also voted for holding "One River - One Destiny" joint environmental campaign devoted to the careful attitude to natural resources in neighboring regions, and for the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Incubator.

All the crucial initiatives shaped the framework of the signed Memorandum of the countries' mutual youth policy cooperation.

In addition, the participants from Kazakhstan talked about the proposal to declare 2019 the Year of Youth announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the State-of-the-Nation Address on October 5, 2019.

In this regard, the participants of today's forum proposed that Astana will host the next meeting of such format.