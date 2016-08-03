  • kz
    Bishkek is popular among Russian tourists

    14:47, 03 August 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek has become the most inexpensive city of the CIS, popular among Russian tourists to travel in 2016 - these are the results of the ranking of RoomGuru.ru.

    The list is made according to the search and reservation of hotels and apartments for accommodation from 1 January to 31 July 2016.
    Bishkek ranks eighth among CIS cities, popular among Russian tourists.

    According to data of RoomGuru.ru, the Russians come to the Kyrgyz capital in average for two days, and pay for hotel accommodation 1.9 thousand rubles a day, and in the CIS cities (3 days) - 2.9 thousand.

    The most inexpensive accommodation is in Bishkek (1.9 thousand rubles a day), and the most expensive is in Astana (3.5 thousand).

    10 most popular tourist cities of the CIS:

    - Minsk (2 500 rubles per day);
    - Almaty (2700);
    - Baku (2800);
    - Astana (3500);
    - Yerevan (2600);
    - Kiev (2750);
    - Tashkent (2350);
    - Bishkek (1900);
    - Vitebsk (2200);
    - Chisinau (2300).

    Kabar 

    Kyrgyzstan News
