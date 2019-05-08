Bishkek pays homage to Talgat Bigeldinov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - People gathered in Bishkek to pay homage to Talgat Bigeldinov, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, and all those killed in World War II, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan's legendary hero spent his childhood and youth in Bishkek, and therefore, a monument to him was erected in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the Talgat Bigeldinov International Fund, which organized the event, was also created there. According to the annual tradition, citizens gather at the monument on the cusp of Great Victory Day.

Citizens, representatives of the Parliament, the Bishkek City Hall, the Association of Kazakhs in the Kyrgyz Republic, diplomatic missions accredited in the country, the Council of Veterans, schoolchildren and others came to lay flowers at the Talgat Bigeldinov Monument and pay respect to the pilot and other participants of the World War II. Members of the Begeldinov family - his niece and grandson - became guests of honor at the event.



Talgat Bigeldinov's niece Mira Kamalova, an Honorary Aviator of the Kyrgyz Republic, talked about his life and the acts of heroism. She also thanked the local authorities and all those present for the careful attitudes to the historical memory.



For the first time the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union was conferred to the pilot, Senior Lieutenant Bigeldinov, in October 1944 for bravery and combat skills, and four enemy aircraft shot down. He was only 22 years old. Talgat Bigeldinov participated in the Battle for Berlin. In June 1945, he was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title for the second time. Talgat Bigeldinov carried out 305 combat sorties.

The ceremony ended with a concert of wartime songs.