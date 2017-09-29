Bishkek plans to ditch Kazakh coal

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek plans to stop buying coal from Kazakhstan and shift focus to local producers, said the head of the national energy holding Aibek Kaliev.

According to experts, this became possible after the capital modernization of the Bishkek heat and power plant. Its capacity increased to 812 MW.

It should be noted that this year Bishkek plans to purchase 450 thousand tons of Kazakh coal, but next year the country's needs should be satisfied by domestic production.

For one heating season, Bishkek CHP uses over a million tons of coal.