Bishkek to host a show of Chinese acrobatic arts

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A two-day show of Chinese acrobatic arts ensemble dedicated to the Year of History and Culture in Kyrgyzstan will be held in Bishkek on 18-19 August, Chen Haiyan, head of the ensemble of acrobatic art of China told today during a press conference at Kabar Agency.

She said that they prepared a show "Rainbow on the Silk Road." "This show is about the history of the Great Silk Road, and various stories associated with it.

Previously, we showed it in China, and it has received numerous awards and recognition of the audience. We added many new items and we hope that the Kyrgyz people also will like it", she said.

Chen Haiyan expressed hope that the show will further strengthen the friendship between the two peoples.

The show involves more than 40 artists from China.

