Bishkek to host CIS Congress of Teachers and Education Workers

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 5th CIS Congress of Teachers and Education Workers will take place in Bishkek on 11-12 October to discuss the development of education systems of the CIS member states in the context of Sustainable Development Goals, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, BelTA reported.

The delegates will discuss the reforms carried out in the CIS countries, strategic priorities for the development of education and possibilities for cooperation for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The participants will consider key aspects of reforming education systems: issues of standardization and problems of the development of pedagogical science in the CIS countries, the methodology for building competence-based education, the theory and practice of introducing educational standards.

The program of the forum will include sections devoted to the development of all levels of vocational education, the development and implementation of national qualification systems, and the coordination of the positions of the CIS states on their recognition. Special attention will be paid to the issues and conditions to develop the state policy in education and the development of modern educational environment, problems of out-of-school education.

The State Historical Museum of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan will host an exhibition of the achievements of the CIS countries in the field of education. Participants of breakout sessions will visit Bishkek universities and schools. There are plans to adopt a resolution at the end of the meeting.

“The congress will help discuss and develop a common understanding of regulatory, substantive, methodological, organizational measures that will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, assist in creating conditions for integration processes, an active search for new forms and mechanisms of interaction between the CIS countries in the field of education,” the CIS Executive Committee said.



