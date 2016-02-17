Bishkek to host CIS Summit in September 2016

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan will preside at the CIS Summit in 2016, Kyrgyzstan's Envoy to CIS Kubanychbek Omuraliyev told reporters on February 17 in Bishkek.

The Envoy reminded Kazakhstan hosted the CIS Summit in 2015, where it was decided that Kyrgyzstan will take over CIS Chairmanship in 2016.



"We have prepared the concept and action plan of CIS Chairmanship. The concept defines main goals and objectives. The main goal is continued cooperation and strengthening of the CIS, while Kyrgyzstan should focus on transformation and optimization of CIS bodies. This does not mean we need to change something radically. We are just studying the regulatory framework," the Envoy explained.



Ambassador Omuraliyev reminded Bishkek will host the CIS Summit on September 16. The agenda of the summit is yet to be approved.

All leaders of the participating states have confirmed their attendance. Kyrgyzstan will preside not only at the CIS Summit, but also at the meetings of the heads of government and foreign ministers of the CIS countries, he added.



When asked about the budget of the CIS Summit by reporters, Ambassador Omuraliyev replied: "This question should be addressed to another Ministry. I can say a part of costs will be covered by Kyrgyzstan, a second part will be covered from the budget of the CIS Executive Committee headquartered in Minsk."



Source: AKI Press