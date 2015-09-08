Bishkek to host international opera festival

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The 2nd International Opera Festival named after People's Artist of the USSR Bulat Minjilkiyev will be held in Bishkek from 4 to 11 October to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the famous singer.

The fest will involve leading masters of opera from Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. They'll perform world opera classics, the best and loved by the audience songs. The event will be opened by Kyrgyz artists, while the guests will perform during the rest of the days, according to arrangers of the event, Kazinform has learnt from AKI Press. Photo: turist.kg